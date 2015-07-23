* Q2 underlying sales up 2.9 pct; beat analysts' estimates
* Sees consumer demand remaining weak across markets
* Stands by full-year outlook even as beauty business grows
(Adds details on beauty business, CEO comments)
By Martinne Geller
LONDON, July 23 Unilever
expects a recent series of beauty deals to give its performance
extra lustre while consumer demand remains weak for staple
products from soup to soap.
The Anglo-Dutch maker of Knorr soup, Lipton tea and Ben &
Jerry's ice cream has been on a quest for the last few years to
move away from food toward personal care, where margins and
growth prospects are better.
The wisdom of the transition was evident on Thursday when
Unilever reported better-than-expected second-quarter sales,
fueled by gains of 3.3 percent and 5.9 percent for its personal
care and home care businesses, respectively.
That compares with flat sales for the foods business which
has recently divested brands including Slim-Fast and Ragu pasta
sauces.
Some analysts believe Unilever may also sell its margarines,
after creating a stand-alone unit for the struggling business
this month.
Unilever executives repeated their expectation that
full-year sales growth would probably come in at the upper end
of a previously stated goal of 2 to 4 percent. That reflects the
current low-key nature of its main markets.
"Emerging markets continue to be subdued whilst in Europe
and North America growth is negligible," Unilever said in a
statement. Its shares were up 1.7 percent in London by 1430 GMT.
THING OF BEAUTY
This year's acquisitions of four beauty brands -- REN
Skincare, Kate Somerville Skincare, Dermalogica and Murad, which
together have some 400 million euros in turnover -- should add
to sales, margins and profits immediately.
Even though they are small, they will give Unilever what
Chief Executive Paul Polman called "critical mass" in a market
for prestige beauty products, worth about $70 billion and
growing amid increased interest in personal grooming and
anti-aging.
He stressed that Unilever was not rushing into the business,
which is highly competitive, concentrated in developed markets
such as the United States and Japan, and somewhat subject to the
whims of fashion.
"We are learning our way into this in a very mindful way,"
Polman said, adding that he would look at further acquisitions
as they arise, but for now has "enough on our plate to integrate
these brands and make them work for us".
Unilever is not the only food maker looking to plump its
performance with skin creams and wrinkle treatments. Nestle
last year set up a Skin Health division, after taking
over a joint venture it had with L'Oreal.
In general, makers of packaged food and drinks have seen a
sales slowdown, due largely to economic weakness, but also
because of a growing health consciousness that doesn't hurt
sales of other household goods.
"There's a limit to how much food, alcohol and tobacco smoke
you can push inside a human body without having quite dire
consequences, but there's no limit to the number of home and
personal care products somebody can have," said Whitman Howard
analyst Chris Wickham.
And whereas food must always be catered to local tastes,
soaps, deodorants and creams can often be sold across markets.
On average, shares of personal and household products
companies like Colgate-Palmolive and Beiersdorf
are trading at around 22 times forward earnings, versus 20 times
for food companies.
Unilever was recently reclassified as a personal care
company instead of a food company by various stock market
groupings, reflecting the fact that personal care is now its
biggest business, accounting for 37 percent of turnover.
LEARNING FROM PAST MISTAKES
The new beauty business will be run in a separate "Prestige"
division headed by Vasiliki Petrou, who joined Unilever in 2012
after more than 16 years at Procter & Gamble, where she
most recently ran Max Factor cosmetics.
Max Factor is part of the business P&G is selling to Coty
, conceding failure in its own move upmarket, selling
designer perfumes and salon hair products alongside prosaic
goods like detergent and diapers.
Whereas mass market products such as Unilever's Dove soap
and Axe deodorant are sold at supermarkets and drugstores,
prestige beauty brands are sold at salons, department stores,
specialty shops like LVMH's Sephora and Ulta,
duty free shops or online.
Analysts said Unilever would do a better job keeping up
luxury brands' needed mystique, given that it already manages
the high-end Maille mustard brand and T2 tea shops.
"I think it's great that they absolutely recognize that they
need to deal with it slightly differently to the rest of their
personal care business," said Bernstein analyst Helena Strettle.
"We're quite confident in them."
Unilever's previous personal care acquisitions include TIGI
hair care in 2009, Sara Lee's personal care brands in 2010 and
its biggest, Alberto Culver, in 2011.
Since paying $3.7 billion for the haircare company, sales
from its TRESemme brand have more than doubled to over 700
million euros.
($1 = 0.9150 euros)
(Reporting by Martinne Geller in London; Editing by Pravin Char
and Keith Weir)