* Q3 underlying sales up 2.1 pct vs estimate of 3.7 pct
* China sales down 20 pct on retail inventory reductions
* Company accelerating cost cuts, launching cheaper products
* Premier Foods also disappoints; Pernod is rare bright spot
By Martinne Geller
LONDON, Oct 23 Unilever
promised investors that new, cheaper products and more cost cuts
would help it grow profits, even as reticent consumers dragged
its sales growth in the third quarter to its weakest in nearly
five years.
Europe's persistent woes and a slowdown in emerging markets,
where Unilever has more than half its sales, have weighed on the
maker of household brands from Dove soap to Omo detergent.
In Britain, relatively wealthy consumers have snapped up
premium goods like the company's 10 pound ($16) Regenerate
toothpaste, or its 29 pound ($46.40) jars of Maille mustard with
wine and truffles. But the company said that most consumers in
most countries are cutting back.
To grow even as families tighten their belts and turn to
discount stores, Unilever is introducing cheaper products, like
smaller Cornetto ice cream cones that sell for 1 euro in Spain
or 1 lira in Turkey. It is also putting more emphasis on a local
food brand in Brazil, Arisco.
"We've learned from the previous economic crises the
importance of having such value brands in the portfolio that can
capture some of the downtrading that inevitably happens when
disposable income levels fall," said Unilever Chief Financial
Officer Jean-Marc Huet on a conference call.
At 1030 GMT on Thursday, an index of European blue chip
stocks was flat, but Unilever shares were down 2.5
percent, after it reported a 2.1 percent rise in third-quarter
underlying sales growth, below average analyst expectations of a
3.7 percent increase, according to a company-compiled consensus.
Sales volume, measuring the amount of goods sold, rose only
0.3 percent, below analysts' estimate of 1.8 percent and growth
of 1.9 percent in the first and second quarters.
"This was an unimpressive quarter from Unilever, where we
thought the stars were nicely aligned," said RBC Capital Markets
analyst James Edwardes Jones, citing weak comparisons with a
tough year-earlier period, repeated warnings from the company
and a low stock valuation.
"The relatively low valuation remains, but on this evidence,
rightly so," he added.
Bernstein Research analyst Andrew Wood said Unilever's sales
growth was the lowest since the fourth quarter of 2009.
"We are responding to this lower growth environment by
driving our savings program harder," Huet said, citing examples
such as cutting 1,400 jobs this year, slashing its number of
laundry product formulations and reducing its long-term exposure
to pension financing costs.
"In times like this, where growth is less and markets are
weak, it's all the more important that we apply all the levers
to translate top line growth ... into earnings per share."
EMERGING MARKETS SLOW
Emerging markets, key for Unilever, have taken a dive in
recent months, with Brazil sliding into recession, China facing
what may be its worst slowdown in 24 years and Russia dealing
with Western sanctions over the crisis in Ukraine.
That has hurt the whole sector, with Nestle,
Coca-Cola, Heineken and Reckitt Benckiser
some of the companies to report disappointing results.
In Britain, consumers are also cutting back. Premier Foods
reported lower sales on Thursday, blaming a shift to
discount chains that stock their own cheaper brands. The UK
company, which has a relatively high exposure to struggling
Tesco, saw its shares slide 12 percent.
Two bright spots have been France's Danone and
Pernod Ricard, which are recovering from particular
problems in China.
China was also particularly sore for Unilever, whose
third-quarter sales slid 20 percent there, as retailers and
wholesalers reduced inventory levels due to the slowdown.
CFO Huet said overall growth in the global markets that
Unilever operates in was trending below 2 percent, down from 3
percent at the start of the year.
"We don't see any material improvement," Huet told Reuters.
"It's been a while since you've seen growth beneath 2 percent on
a global basis."
Unilever, however, still expects to outperform its markets
this year, and said it can achieve "another year of profitable
volume growth ahead of our markets, steady and sustainable core
operating margin improvement and strong cash flow".
(1 US dollar = 0.6247 British pound)
(Reporting by Martinne Geller; Editing by Keith Weir and Clara
Ferreira Marques)