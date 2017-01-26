LONDON Jan 26 Consumer goods producer Unilever
plans to keep its shrinking spreads business
as long as it continues to make financial sense, Chief Executive
Paul Polman said on Thursday.
The company separated its margarine and spreads business
into a standalone unit in 2015 to give it more attention, and
the move sparked widespread speculation it would soon be sold.
Polman said on Thursday the rate of decline of the business
has continued at a mid single-digit rate last year, due to the
rapid contraction of the market, as people eat less bread and
margarine. Yet he said Unilever has been able to more than
offset the operational impact of the shrinkage with cost
savings.
"As long as we continue to generate more value as owners of
this business than we would receive from any other options, we
should continue to manage this business and protect our value,"
Polman said.
