April 30 Anglo-Dutch company Unilever Plc , along with Unilever N.V. will acquire about 487 million shares, or 22.52 percent, of India's Hindustan Unilever in a deal valued at about $5.4 billion.

The parent company will buy the shares for 600 rupees (about $11) each, 20.6 percent premium to the Monday's closing price, the manager to the offer HSBC Securities and Capital Markets informed the stock exchanges on Tuesday.