* Persil develops new detergent format with Powergems
* 18 mln euro UK launch as firm cuts costs after Kraft bid
* Unilever under pressure to boost margins as growth slows
PORT SUNLIGHT, England, June 22 Nearly three
months after Unilever CEO Paul Polman promised
shareholders greater returns coupled with investments to drive
growth, the launch of what it calls the biggest laundry
breakthrough in a decade will be a key test of whether it can
put its money where its mouth is.
The Anglo-Dutch company is this week launching Persil
Powergems, a brand new kind of detergent that is neither powder
nor liquid, after spending 18 million euros ($20 million) on
research, development and marketing.
It remains to be seen whether the premium-priced,
lentil-shaped crystals will make their way beyond Britain, the
launch market. Not all innovations are hits, as Unilever learned
when its now-abandoned Persil Power was found to damage clothes
in the 1990s.
But if successful, Powergems could strengthen Unilever's No.
2 position behind Procter & Gamble in a global retail
laundry market worth $74 billion and lift the company, which
investors are closely watching to see if its new cost-savings
promises will hurt long-term growth.
"We're not holding back or saying we have to pause, that we
can't do this this year or next year, no. We are going straight
ahead, investing as much as is needed," Nitin Paranjpe,
president of Unilever's home care business, told Reuters.
This project, code-named "Dazzle," was well on its way at
the Port Sunlight R&D lab in northwestern England in February
when Unilever fought off a surprise $143 billion bid from Kraft
Heinz that forced changes designed to show it can
improve performance as an independent company.
"It would've been throwing money away to not launch this
one, but the question is, will we see more of these going
forward?" said Liberum analyst Robert Waldschmidt. "They need to
keep doing this type of thing because driving innovation is the
lifeblood of big, branded companies."
Evolving consumer tastes and an onslaught of new, upstart
brands that can gain popularity quickly mean that traditional
multinationals need to improve their portfolios faster to
protect market share.
FRUGALITY
Paranjpe said Unilever's heightened frugality would not
interfere with that, and said adopting the "zero-based
budgeting" approach making waves across the sector does not
automatically mean investments will be cut.
For example, he said the company's R&D budget, of about 1
billion euros a year, was not being cut.
Zero-based budgeting (ZBB)is an accounting method whereby
all expenses must be justified from scratch for each new period.
The approach, responsible for the fat profit margins at Kraft
Heinz, is spreading throughout the industry as growth slows.
"Many people have given ZBB a bad name, only thinking of it
in terms of indiscriminately cutting things to shore up the
bottom line. We don't believe in that," Paranjpe said, citing
Unilever's promise to reinvest two-thirds of the 6 billion euros
in savings it has targeted.
He said his 10 billion euros-a-year home care business was a
little ahead of its cost-savings plans.
"It has given us a pot that has enabled us to invest in
initiatives," he said, referring to the 18 million euro
splashout on Powergems, which covered things like a new line at
its Warrington factory and new technology that allows fragrance
molecules to cling to fabric throughout the wash.
In addition, he said a recent restructuring has helped speed
cooperation between groups, allowing for more quick, local
projects, such as a Thai laundry soap for black clothes rolled
out in only two months after the death of the king sparked a
year-long period of mourning.
Keith Rutherford, head of R&D for Unilever's home care
business, said creativity is often boosted by restrictive
guidelines. He cited financial or environmental concerns, which
are both common on his team, which designs lots of goods for
developing and emerging markets where disposable incomes are
limited.
"The more I constrain and say 'I want you to innovate on
less than two euro cents per unit, or without the use of water',
everyone initially says it can't be done," Rutherford said in
Port Sunlight, built in the 19th century by William Lever to
house his soap factory workers. "And then about two weeks later,
someone says they can."
($1 = 0.8969 euros)
