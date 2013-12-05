UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
LONDON Dec 5 Consumer products giant Unilever Plc is aiming to reduce the number of individual products it sells by 30 percent by the end of 2014 as it makes its business more efficient, its chief financial officer said on Thursday.
The Anglo-Dutch maker of Ben & Jerry's ice cream, Lipton tea and Dove soap also plans to continue pruning underperforming brands from its portfolio, Jean-Marc Huet said during a presentation that was broadcast over the internet.
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources