LONDON Dec 5 Consumer products giant Unilever Plc is aiming to reduce the number of individual products it sells by 30 percent by the end of 2014 as it makes its business more efficient, its chief financial officer said on Thursday.

The Anglo-Dutch maker of Ben & Jerry's ice cream, Lipton tea and Dove soap also plans to continue pruning underperforming brands from its portfolio, Jean-Marc Huet said during a presentation that was broadcast over the internet.