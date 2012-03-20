* Cuts Unilver to "hold" from "buy"

March 20 Unilever plc could be hurt by rising commodity prices and rival Procter & Gamble's (P&G) cost reduction strategy, Investec Securities said while cutting its rating on the stock for the first time in 17 years to "hold."

The brokerage, which has had a "buy" rating on the household products firm's shares since 1995, also lowered its 12-month share price target to 2100 pence from 2170 pence.

The brokerage said Unilever faced competition from large global rivals like Nestle and P&G, and regional players like the Tata Group.

"We think that P&G have the potential to cause plenty of trouble for Unilever," Investec analyst Martin Deboo said. Deboo is rated five stars for the accuracy of his earnings estimates on Unilever, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine.

P&G's recent cost reduction plan could hurt Unilever's home and personal care category and emerging market sales, the brokerage said.

Last month, P&G said it planned to cut $10 billion in costs over the next four years, in order to ensure strong growth, especially in emerging markets, at a faster clip.

Unilever has already pushed up the prices of brands such as Dove, Hellmann's, and Knorr to offset higher commodity costs, and forecast that growth in emerging markets, which accounts for more than half of its business, would slow down.

Unilever's shares were trading down over 1 percent at 2058 pence at 1217 GMT on Tuesday on the London Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Bangalore; Editing by Brenton Cordeiro)