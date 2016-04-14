LONDON, April 14 Consumer goods maker Unilever
reported first-quarter underlying sales growth
in line with expectations on Thursday, with increases in both
pricing and volume.
The Anglo-Dutch maker of products ranging from Lipton tea to
Dove soap said underlying sales rose 4.7 percent, in line with a
company-supplied consensus.
Volume, or the amount of goods sold, rose 2.6 percent, while
prices rose 2 percent.
Turnover fell 2 percent to 12.5 billion euros, hurt by weak
currencies in various markets.
The company had earlier forecast underlying sales growth of
3 to 5 percent for 2016, with performance tempered by
geopolitical uncertainty and economic volatility.
(Reporting by Martinne Geller; editing by David Clarke)