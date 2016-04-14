LONDON, April 14 Consumer goods maker Unilever reported first-quarter underlying sales growth in line with expectations on Thursday, with increases in both pricing and volume.

The Anglo-Dutch maker of products ranging from Lipton tea to Dove soap said underlying sales rose 4.7 percent, in line with a company-supplied consensus.

Volume, or the amount of goods sold, rose 2.6 percent, while prices rose 2 percent.

Turnover fell 2 percent to 12.5 billion euros, hurt by weak currencies in various markets.

The company had earlier forecast underlying sales growth of 3 to 5 percent for 2016, with performance tempered by geopolitical uncertainty and economic volatility.

