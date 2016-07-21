LONDON, July 21 Consumer goods giant Unilever
reported higher-than-expected second-quarter sales
growth on Thursday, helped by market share gains.
The Anglo-Dutch company said underlying sales rose 4.7
percent, excluding the impact of foreign exchange moves,
acquisitions and disposals.
On that basis, analysts were expecting growth of 4.4
percent, according to a company-supplied consensus.
Unilever sold 1.8 percent more products in the second
quarter. The remaining sales boost came from higher prices for
the goods sold.
