LONDON, July 24 Unilever
reported a lower-than-expected increase in second-quarter sales
on Thursday, citing a slowdown in emerging markets and
continuing malaise in developed markets.
The Anglo-Dutch maker of Ben & Jerry's ice cream, Dove soap
and Lipton tea said underlying sales, which exclude the impact
of foreign exchange, acquisitions and disposals, rose 3.8
percent in the quarter. That compares with a rise of 3.6 percent
in the first quarter and 4.1 percent in the fourth quarter.
Analysts on average were expecting growth of 4.3 percent,
according to a company-compiled consensus.
(Reporting by Martinne Geller in London; Editing by Pravin
Char)