MOSCOW Oct 17 Unilever (UNc.AS), which
last week announced the acquisition of Russian cosmetics group
Kalina , said on Monday it would invest another 50
million euros ($70 million) to extend its Russian food plant by
end-2014.
The Anglo-Dutch consumer goods group signed an agreement
with the Tula region governor for the construction of a new
sauce production facility which will employ 500 people.
"We see stable growth of our Russian business ... The
investment agreement that we signed today is one more important
step toward building strategic positions of Unilever on the
Russian market both in terms of sales and production," said
Sanjiv Kakkar, head of Unilever Russia, Ukraine and Belarus.
Unilever, looking to offset sluggish European and U.S.
markets by investing in growth regions, said on Friday it would
buy Kalina, Russia's biggest cosmetics group, for 500 million
euros, overtaking L'Oreal to become No. 2 in personal
care products in Russia.
Unilever has seven plants in Russia, including the largest
sauce producer Baltimor which it acquired in 2009, and has
invested a total of nearly 1 billion euros in this market.
($1 = 0.721 Euros)
(Reporting by Gleb Bryanski and Maria Kiselyova; Editing by
David Holmes)