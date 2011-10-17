MOSCOW Oct 17 Unilever (UNc.AS), which last week announced the acquisition of Russian cosmetics group Kalina , said on Monday it would invest another 50 million euros ($70 million) to extend its Russian food plant by end-2014.

The Anglo-Dutch consumer goods group signed an agreement with the Tula region governor for the construction of a new sauce production facility which will employ 500 people.

"We see stable growth of our Russian business ... The investment agreement that we signed today is one more important step toward building strategic positions of Unilever on the Russian market both in terms of sales and production," said Sanjiv Kakkar, head of Unilever Russia, Ukraine and Belarus.

Unilever, looking to offset sluggish European and U.S. markets by investing in growth regions, said on Friday it would buy Kalina, Russia's biggest cosmetics group, for 500 million euros, overtaking L'Oreal to become No. 2 in personal care products in Russia.

Unilever has seven plants in Russia, including the largest sauce producer Baltimor which it acquired in 2009, and has invested a total of nearly 1 billion euros in this market. ($1 = 0.721 Euros) (Reporting by Gleb Bryanski and Maria Kiselyova; Editing by David Holmes)