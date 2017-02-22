LONDON Feb 22 Anglo-Dutch consumer goods group
Unilever said it was reviewing its options to increase
shareholder value, just days after it swiftly rejected a
surprise $143 billion takeover bid from Kraft Heinz.
"The events of the last week have highlighted the need to
capture more quickly the value we see in Unilever," it said in a
brief statement. "We expect the review to be completed by early
April, after which we will communicate further."
Unilever rejected Kraft's approach on Friday, saying it had
no financial or strategic merit.
Analysts and investors have since said they expect the firm
to review its costs and structure, including the sale of some
assets, to see if it is in the best possible shape.
(Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Paul Sandle)