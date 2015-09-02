(Corrects to "expression" from "expresses" in headline)
Sept 2 Unilife Corp, which makes
injections and insulin patch pumps, said on Wednesday it had
hired Morgan Stanley to help it review strategic alternatives,
including a sale, after getting interest from a possible buyer.
The company received a "third-party initiated expressions of
interest", it said in a statement, without giving further
details.
Unilife also said it is evaluating the possibility of a
strategic partnership and licensing some of its technology.
Trading in the company's stock was halted before U.S.
markets opened.
(Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)