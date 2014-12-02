Dec 2 Unima 2000 SA :

* Signs annex to contract with Buma Contractor Sp. z o.o. for provision of teletechnical works in Quattro Bussines Park in Cracow, Poland

* Annex concerns conducting additional installation works worth 113,000 zlotys

* Following signing of annex total value of contract with Buma Contractor Sp. z o.o. raises to 2.9 million zlotys Source text for Eikon:

