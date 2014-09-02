Sept 2 Unima 2000 Systemy Teleinformatyczne SA :

* Says signed 2 million zlotys contract for telecommunication installations construction with Iris Capital

* Says contract covers construction of installations in office complex "A4" in Katowice, Poland

* Says completion date is December 31, 2014