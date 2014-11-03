Nov 3 Unima 2000 SA :

* Signs annex to deal with Buma Contractor Sp. z o.o. S.K. for conduction of teletechnic works in Quattro Bussines Park Building D

* Following the annex total value of contract with Buma Contractor Sp. z o.o. S.K. raises by 417,000 zlotys to 2.1 million zlotys Source text for Eikon:

