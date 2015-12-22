DUBAI Dec 22 Emerging markets-focused investor
Abraaj and a partner have sold 83 percent of their stake in
Tunisia's second-largest pharmaceuticals company Unimed ahead of
a planned stock market listing next year, the private equity
firm said on Tuesday.
Abraaj and French development agency Proparco have sold part
of their holdings to a consortium of investors including
Washington-based SQM, Blakeney Asset Management and the
Tunisian-Kuwaiti Consortium of Development.
Neither the price nor the size of the retained stake were
disclosed by Abraaj, but the firm's statement said the partial
exit is a step towards the listing of Unimed on the Tunis stock
exchange in the first half of 2016.
Unimed specialises in sterile dosage forms, such as
intravenous solutions, and opthalmic products for global
companies including Pfizer and Mylan.
