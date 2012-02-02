(Corrects Reuters Identification Code for Telenor in first
paragraph)
MUMBAI Feb 2 The Indian joint venture of
Norway's Telenor said it has been "unfairly treated"
and "was shocked" after India's Supreme Court's verdict to scrap
telecom licences.
The court revoked 122 telecoms licences issued under a
scandal-tainted 2008 sale in a judgment on Thursday that could
further darken the business climate in Asia's third-largest
economy.
"We will study the order in detail and exercise all options
available to ensure that Uninor continues to operate in India,"
Uninor, a joint venture between Telenor and India's Unitech
, said in a statement.
Uninor has about 36 million subscribers in India.
(Reporting by Prashant Mehra)