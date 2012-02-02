(Corrects Reuters Identification Code for Telenor in first paragraph)

MUMBAI Feb 2 The Indian joint venture of Norway's Telenor said it has been "unfairly treated" and "was shocked" after India's Supreme Court's verdict to scrap telecom licences.

The court revoked 122 telecoms licences issued under a scandal-tainted 2008 sale in a judgment on Thursday that could further darken the business climate in Asia's third-largest economy.

"We will study the order in detail and exercise all options available to ensure that Uninor continues to operate in India," Uninor, a joint venture between Telenor and India's Unitech , said in a statement.

Uninor has about 36 million subscribers in India. (Reporting by Prashant Mehra)