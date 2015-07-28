MUMBAI, July 28 Union Bank of India,
the nation's sixth-biggest state-run lender by assets, reported
a smaller-than-expected 22 percent fall in quarterly profit even
as bad loans rose.
Net profit fell to 5.19 billion rupees ($81 million) during
its fiscal first quarter to June 30, from 6.64 billion rupees
reported a year earlier, the Mumbai-based lender said. Analysts
on average had expected a net profit of 4.99 billion rupees,
according to data compiled by Thomson Reuters.
Gross bad loans as a percentage of total loans rose to 5.53
percent in the June quarter from 4.96 percent in the previous
three months and 4.27 percent in the same period a year earlier.
($1 = 64.0600 Indian rupees)
