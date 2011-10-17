* UK coal sector jobs at risk without CCS investment

* Govt says funding negotiations ongoing for first demo project

LONDON Oct 17 Britain must step up investment in clean coal or risk losing jobs and jeopardising its chances to lead in the development of carbon-capture and storage (CCS), a leading UK trade union body warned on Monday.

Since coal-fired power plants can provide up to 50 percent of the UK's electricity supply at certain peak times of the year, finding ways to reduce the CO2 emissions these plants generate is vital for jobs and the government's climate change goals, Trades Union Congress (TUC) said.

"Ministers say that the UK will have its first carbon capture plant operating in five years time, with another three in place by 2018, but his isn't soon enough," Brendan Barber, general secretary of TUC, said in a statement.

"Our coal power industries are too important, as is the need to reduce our greenhouse gas emissions, for this not to be the government's number one energy priority right now."

Some 10,000 people work in the coal mining and coal power industries, and without a substantial investment in CCS technology many jobs are hanging in the balance as older coal plants will be phased out over the next decade, according to TUC, whose membership stands at 58 unions.

A disagreement between the government and utility Iberdrola over state funding has already put what could be Britain's first CCS project at risk.

The cost of Iberdrola's Longannet CCS plant in Scotland is estimated at 1.2 billion pounds ($1.9 billion) and the technology added to Britain's second-largest coal-fired power plant was expected to start operating in 2014.

Iberdrola will need at least 600 million pounds to proceed with the project, but only 400 million pounds have been committed, a source told Reuters earlier in the month.

"The discussions on Longannet are still ongoing at the moment," a spokesman at the UK government's Department for Energy and Climate Change told Reuters on Monday.

He said the government will launch a new competition to select CCS demonstration projects at the end of the year, but was unable to immediately confirm how much funding will be allocated to the scheme.

Britain's coalition government has committed up to 1 billion pounds of investment to create a commercial scale CCS demonstration plant, and has promised public funding for three more demonstration plants.

Although not yet commercially viable, CCS is seen as a key technology to help the government reach its target of an 80-percent reduction in emissions against 1990 levels by 2050.

The Clean Coal Task Group, which the TUC and seven of its affiliated unions are members, will present a report to members of parliament meeting in Westminster on Monday.

The report urges the government to quickly conclude the negotiations for the country's first CCS demonstration project.

It also calls for the government to speed up the process to open a competition for the next three CCS projects due to come on stream by 2018. ($1 = 0.633 British Pounds) (Reporting By Jeff Coelho; editing by James Jukwey)