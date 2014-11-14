U.S. reform jitters send European shares lower
* Fingerprint Cards plummets on another profit warning (Writes through, adds details, closing prices)
Nov 14 Union Catalana De Valores SA :
* 9-month operating loss at 340,000 euros
* 9-month net income 383,000 euros Source text: bit.ly/1EDStbN Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Fingerprint Cards plummets on another profit warning (Writes through, adds details, closing prices)
LONDON, March 21 Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) has delayed the launch of clearing for London's benchmark gold price because not all participants in the auction will be ready, two sources involved in the process said on Tuesday.
March 21 Morgan Stanley President Colm Kelleher said on Tuesday that trading activity for the first quarter has felt "slightly better" than at the end of 2016.