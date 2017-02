JOHANNESBURG Aug 30 South Africa's Solidarity trade union said on Tuesday it was declaring a wage dispute with state power utility Eskom and was taking the issue to the government arbitrator.

Solidarity, which mainly represents skilled workers, said it was rejecting a 7 percent offer but did not specify its demands.

Eskom, which provides virtually all the electricity in Africa's largest economy, is also locked in talks over wages with other unions. (Reporting by Ed Stoddard; Editing by Ed Cropley)