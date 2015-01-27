BRIEF-Global Net Lease says for 2017 expects to review and potentially sell $50 to $75 mln of assets - SEC Filing
* Global Net Lease Inc - For 2017 expects to review and potentially sell $50 to $75 million of assets - SEC Filing
Jan 27 Union Financiere De France Banque SA :
* Appoints Karyn Bayle as deputy CEO
* Bayle, company deputy CEO since Jan. 1, to prepare new strategic plan with CEO Paul Younès Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
WASHINGTON, March 24 House of Representative Ways and Means Committee chairman Kevin Brady said on Friday that following the withdrawal of a healthcare law the Republican agenda would be to move quickly to craft a tax reform bill.