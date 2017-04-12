BRIEF-IBuyNew Group says signed agreement with Iselect
* ISelect signs agreement with IBuyNew Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ABU DHABI, April 12 Union National Bank , 50 percent owned by the Abu Dhabi government, on Wednesday reported flat first quarter profit, but beat analysts forecasts.
The fourth-largest lender in the emirate by assets reported a net profit of 452 million dirhams ($123.16 million) in the three months to March 31, compared to 450.0 million dirhams in the same period a year ago.
Net profit attributable to equity holders of the bank in first quarter 2017 was 449.30 million dirhams versus 447.25 million dirhams in the prior-year period.
Three analysts polled by Reuters forecast a quarterly average profit of 443.62 million dirhams. (Reporting By Stanley Carvalho; Editing by Saeed Azhar)
* ISelect signs agreement with IBuyNew Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Skanska divests three buildings at linnaeus university in kalmar, sweden, for about sek 1.1 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 15 GERMAN STARTUPS GROUP BERLIN GMBH & CO KGAA: