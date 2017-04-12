ABU DHABI, April 12 Union National Bank , 50 percent owned by the Abu Dhabi government, on Wednesday reported flat first quarter profit, but beat analysts forecasts.

The fourth-largest lender in the emirate by assets reported a net profit of 452 million dirhams ($123.16 million) in the three months to March 31, compared to 450.0 million dirhams in the same period a year ago.

Net profit attributable to equity holders of the bank in first quarter 2017 was 449.30 million dirhams versus 447.25 million dirhams in the prior-year period.

Three analysts polled by Reuters forecast a quarterly average profit of 443.62 million dirhams. (Reporting By Stanley Carvalho; Editing by Saeed Azhar)