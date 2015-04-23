By Nick Carey
CHICAGO, April 23 Union Pacific Corp is
scrambling to cope with opposing trends across its network after
a drop in freight volumes in the first quarter, the No. 1 U.S.
railroad's top executive said on Thursday.
Coal demand fell 5 percent in the quarter from a year
earlier as utilities took advantage of low prices to burn
natural gas instead. Overall freight volumes were down 2
percent, and the company reported a lower-than-expected profit
on Thursday.
Chief Executive Officer Lance Fritz told Reuters the
railroad had struggled to deal efficiently with the "abrupt"
fall in coal volumes.
All had been rosy for Union Pacific just months earlier, in
the fourth quarter. Overall freight volumes rose 6 percent, and
coal, its second-largest business line, increased 9 percent as
demand soared and utilities pushed to increase inventories ahead
of the winter.
A similar drop-off in coal has affected other railroads -
CSX Corp, Norfolk Southern Corp and Kansas City
Southern. CSX and Norfolk Southern also complained that
a strong dollar, which makes U.S. goods less competitive in
overseas markets, had affected coal exports.
Fritz said the currency situation affected some of the
company's businesses, but the labor dispute at West Coast ports
masked the true extent of dollar's impact.
The dispute brought flows of intermodal freight to a virtual
standstill late in the quarter.
"We expected there would be a slowdown, but we did not
anticipate volumes to go to near-zero," Fritz said.
Intermodal, Union Pacific's largest business line, uses
standardized containers filled with consumer goods that can be
hauled by ship, train and truck.
Fritz said the railroad found it hard to adjust quickly to
the changes in demand. It expects coal shipments to be down by a
mid single-digit percentage rate in 2015, but now that the West
Coast dispute is over, intermodal consumer goods shipments are
picking up.
"It's hard to put a button on (adjusting the network),"
Fritz said, "but we will continue to improve throughout the
second quarter."
Analysts on Thursday said they were confident the railroad
would get its network running more efficiently.
"We expect Union Pacific to make adjustments to its network
to preserve pricing," Jim Corridore of S&P Capital IQ wrote in a
research note, "and we see improvement in volumes as we move
through the year."
(Reporting by Nick Carey; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)