Jan 19 Shares of CSX Corp soared 20
percent on Thursday after an activist investor's plan to shake
up the U.S. rail operator fueled speculation that the company
was once again a takeover target.
Investors rushed to bid up shares of CSX after news reports
that former Pershing Square partner Paul Hilal was teaming up
with Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd's outgoing CEO Hunter
Harrison to shake up the Jacksonville, Florida-based rail
operator.
The stock's jump added more than $6 billion to CSX Corp's
market value. Harrison, a well-known turnaround expert, has
overseen a three-fold increase in Canadian Pacific's stock price
in five years at the helm. He has also tried to engineer
consolidation in the North American rail industry in the past.
A person familiar with the matter said Hilal is aiming for a
turnaround of the company rather than its sale. Hilal declined
to comment.
While Harrison's pursuit of a deal could now get another
chance, regulatory and political obstacles remain.
Many large rail customers spoke out against Canadian
Pacific's bid last year for No. 4 U.S. railroad Norfolk Southern
Corp. The bid failed last spring in the face of
criticism from lawmakers and customers, including package
delivery giants FedEx Corp and United Parcel Service Inc
.
"Still, we know Harrison wants to see that sort of deal. And
we know CP wanted it as well. Perhaps what we are now seeing is
a backdoor way for that deal to happen," Gordon Haskett head of
research Don Bilson, said in Thursday's note.
Harrison has previously said that CSX has several strengths
as a merger target, but stressed that he never made a formal
offer for the U.S. railroad.
Keith Creel, who takes over as chief executive of Canadian
Pacific on Jan. 31, told analysts on Wednesday that he expects
future industry consolidation.
"I don't know if it's going to be two years, three years,
five years," he said. "But it's inevitable. Volume growth is
going to come. Railways are not going to be built (so)
consolidation will occur. And I can certainly see that happening
within my career."
Hilal's fund, Mantle Ridge LP, has raised more than $1
billion and is in the final stages of working out an agreement
with Harrison on their partnership.
CSX Spokesman Gary Sease said the company and the board will
evaluate Mantle Ridge's views and looks forward "to discussing
our core strategy." The deadline for CSX shareholders to
nominate directors is Feb 10.
Opposition to a CSX merger is already reemerging.
The chief executive officer at Union Pacific Corp
said the No. 1 U.S. railroad remains opposed to mergers between
major railroads in the United States. CEO Lance Fritz told
Reuters "we still think Class 1 mergers in the United States are
not a good idea."
Union Pacific had publicly opposed Canadian Pacific's bid
for Norfolk Southern.
Harrison has repeatedly touted U.S. rail industry
consolidation as a way to improve efficiency and profitability.
That view may find stronger support in the administration of
President-elect Donald Trump.
But there are also red flags for companies like Union
Pacific. Trump has criticized the auto industry for building
cars in Mexico for import into the United States and has
threatened to impose a "border tax" or roll back the North
American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA).
Fritz said about 12 percent of Union Pacific's business is
linked to Mexico, but added he is an "optimist" about the
prospects for NAFTA even though Trump campaigned as a fierce
critic of the North American Free Trade Agreement.
"While I think NAFTA is ripe for modernization in labor
practice, environmental practice and e-commerce, it also
represents a boon to the U.S. economy," he said. "It benefits
the U.S. consumer and creates U.S. jobs."
