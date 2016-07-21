BRIEF-Voce Capital sends letter to Air Methods Corporation
* Should Air Methods' board continue to refuse to work with us, we shall seek to elect new independent directors at 2017 annual meeting
CHICAGO, July 21 Full-year 2016 freight volumes at Union Pacific could fall between 6 percent and 8 percent versus 2015, driven by declining coal volumes, weak shale oil business and the strong U.S. dollar, the company's top executive said on Thursday.
Chief Executive Lance Fritz told Reuters a "not very robust" showing by U.S. consumers would also hurt freight. Previously the company has said it expected freight volumes for the year to be down in the "mid-single digits."
JAKARTA, Jan 30 Indonesia may issue a temporary mining permit "in one or two days" to the local unit of Freeport McMoRan Inc, the mining minister said, potentially enabling Freeport to resume exports of copper concentrate from its Grasberg mine in Papua.
