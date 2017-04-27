By Nick Carey
executive order aimed at boosting the coal industry by rolling
back power-plant emission standards will have much less of an
effect than market forces and cheap natural gas, the top
executive of No. 1 U.S. railroad Union Pacific Corp said
on Thursday.
"The stabilization that we're seeing in the market is much
more driven by the price of natural gas as a competitive fuel,"
Chief Executive Lance Fritz told Reuters after the Omaha,
Nebraska-based railroad reported a better-than-expected
first-quarter profit that was boosted by a 25 percent increase
in coal revenue.
He said he was also optimistic that the North American Free
Trade Agreement (NAFTA) can be renegotiated in a way that
benefits all three signatories: the United States, Canada and
Mexico.
Fritz said coal now accounts for a little over 30 percent of
U.S. electricity generation - down from a peak of 50 percent -
and that Union Pacific expects it will remain around that level
moving forward.
Like the other major U.S. railroads, Union Pacific has been
hit by a slump in coal demand over the past two years as
utilities switched to burning cheaper natural gas. Coal freight
volumes have bounced up from a low base in the last quarter.
Prices for gas have averaged less than $3 per million
British thermal units over the past two years, one-third of the
price in 2005, and are expected to remain mostly below that
level through at least 2023, based on current futures trading on
the New York Mercantile Exchange.
"If (natural gas) drops to around $2 for an extended period
of time, then coal will struggle again," Fritz said.
Fritz said Union Pacific remains cautious about the outlook
for the U.S. auto industry as it comes off a peak year in 2016,
but is "very optimistic about being able to penetrate the auto
parts business" and taking market share from trucking firms.
U.S. Republican President Donald Trump has long criticized
NAFTA as unfair to the United States and he said Thursday that
renegotiating it was "very possible."
Fritz, a free-trade advocate, said he sees Canada and Mexico
as willing to hash out a deal that will improve the trade
accord.
"My perspective is there's an opportunity for NAFTA to be
renegotiated and modernized," he said. "What I am looking
forward to is a renegotiated agreement that works for all three
parties."
(Editing by Matthew Lewis)