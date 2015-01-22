CHICAGO Jan 22 No. 1 U.S. railroad Union
Pacific Corp on Thursday reported a 22 percent jump in
quarterly profit that beat analyst estimates, driven by rising
freight volumes and higher revenue from increased freight rates.
The Omaha, Nebraska-based company reported a net profit for
the fourth quarter of $1.43 billion, up 22 percent from $1.17
billion a year earlier.
It earned $1.61 a share in the quarter, a 27 percent
increase over the $1.27 a share it earned in the fourth quarter
of 2013. Analysts had expected earnings per share of $1.51.
