By Nick Carey
CHICAGO Jan 22 The recent drop in oil prices
has left No. 1 U.S. railroad Union Pacific Corp
cautiously optimistic about U.S. economic prospects for 2015,
anticipating a good year for auto sales and consumer spending,
with an eye on oil output in North Dakota.
Chief Executive Jack Koraleski said the steep drop in the
price of oil has so far not affected rail shipments out of the
Bakken shale formation in North Dakota. Oil prices have more
than halved since June amid a glut of global supply.
"The question at this point is how low can it (oil) go and
how long will it stay there?" Koraleski told Reuters after the
company reported a jump in quarterly profit that beat market
expectations. "And then the question is how quickly will it come
back?"
Altogether, around 4.5 percent of Union Pacific's freight
volumes are related to shale drilling. Of that some 1.5 percent
comes from hauling the oil itself, 2.5 percent comes from
fracking sand and the rest is related to drilling equipment and
pipes.
Koraleski said a softening global economy was a concern
moving forward and an ongoing labor dispute at West Coast ports
could impact consumer goods imports in 2015. He told Reuters
that projections from automotive customers of annualized sales
this year of up to 17 million units were a sign of the positive
outlook for the U.S. economy.
Omaha, Nebraska-based Union Pacific earned a fourth-quarter
net profit of $1.43 billion, up 22 percent from $1.17 billion a
year earlier.
It earned $1.61 a share, up 27 percent from the fourth
quarter of 2013. Analysts expected earnings per share of $1.51.
Revenue totaled $6.15 billion, up 9 percent from a year
earlier and slightly above analyst expectations of $6.1 billion.
The rise in profit came from rising freight volumes as the
economy expanded and increases in the prices Union Pacific
charges to haul goods. The railroad said it expects to continue
raising its freight rates in 2015.
In the fourth quarter Union Pacific paid an average of $2.97
for a gallon of diesel, down 6 percent from a year earlier.
Despite a 6 percent increase in carloads, Union Pacific's
fuel bill fell more than 10 percent to $813 million from $905
million.
Throughout 2014, major U.S. railroads added locomotives and
crews as they to struggled to keep up with an unexpected spike
in freight demand as the U.S. economy expanded.
Union Pacific shares were up more than 3 percent in midday
trading at $118.49.
