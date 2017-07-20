FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 20, 2017 / 12:15 PM / 2 days ago

Union Pacific quarterly profit rises

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DETROIT, July 20 (Reuters) - No. 1 U.S. railroad Union Pacific Corp on Thursday reported a higher quarterly net profit, driven by a 11 percent increase in freight revenue, including a 25 percent jump in coal.

The Omaha, Nebraska-based company posted second-quarter net income of $1.2 billion or $1.45 per share, up 20 percent from $1 billion or $1.17 per share a year earlier. Analysts had on average expected earnings per share of $1.39. (Reporting By Nick Carey, Editing by Franklin Paul)

