BRIEF-Vital Therapies announces proposed public offering of common stock
* Vital Therapies announces proposed public offering of common stock
July 24 Union Pacific Corp, the largest publicly traded U.S. railroad, reported a 17 percent rise in quarterly profit, partly due to a rise in shipments at its agricultural products business.
Revenue at the business increased 19 percent in the second quarter ended June 30.
Net income rose to $1.29 billion, or $1.43 per share, in the quarter from $1.11 billion, or $1.18 per share, a year earlier.
Total revenue rose 10 percent to $6.02 billion. (Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
* Vital Therapies announces proposed public offering of common stock
* Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc - on March 16, board appointed Steven Mento as company's acting principal financial officer Source text: (http://bit.ly/2mN9zSd) Further company coverage:
March 21 Package delivery company FedEx Corp reported an 18.5 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by the TNT Express acquisition and strength in its ground business, its second biggest unit.