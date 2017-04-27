April 27 Union Pacific Corp, No. 1 U.S. railroad, reported a 9.5 percent rise in quarterly profit, led by higher freight revenue from coal.

The company's net income rose to $1.07 billion, or $1.32 per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $979 million, or $1.16 per share, a year earlier.

Total operating revenue rose 6.3 percent to $5.13 billion. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)