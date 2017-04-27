BRIEF-General Finance Corp to promote Jody Miller to CEO
* General Finance Corporation to promote Jody Miller to Chief Executive Officer
April 27 Union Pacific Corp, No. 1 U.S. railroad, reported a 9.5 percent rise in quarterly profit, led by higher freight revenue from coal.
The company's net income rose to $1.07 billion, or $1.32 per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $979 million, or $1.16 per share, a year earlier.
Total operating revenue rose 6.3 percent to $5.13 billion. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)
* General Finance Corporation to promote Jody Miller to Chief Executive Officer
* Carolina Financial says co, First South Bancorp agreed to agreements relating to co's intention to appoint 2 directors of First South to co's board - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2t7C29O Further company coverage:
June 15 Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp said on Thursday that the U.S. Department of Justice was conducting an investigation related to some of its cost accounting and indirect cost charging practices with the U.S. government.