BRIEF-Nordicom Chairman Pradeep Pattem appointed new acting CEO
* CHAIRMAN PRADEEP PATTEM APPOINTED NEW ACTING CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
DUBAI, March 10 Dubai real estate firm Union Properties said on Tuesday its board had proposed a 3 percent, or 0.03 dirham per share, cash dividend and a 5 percent bonus share issue for 2014.
It would be the company's first cash dividend since 2002, according to Thomson Reuters data. The company last issued bonus shares for 2013, a 5 percent issue. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)
* Quinpario Acquisition Corp 2 sees 2017 revenue $1,450 million - $1,550 million, 2017 capex about $50 million Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2ot8qoh) Further company coverage: