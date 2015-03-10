DUBAI, March 10 Dubai real estate firm Union Properties said on Tuesday its board had proposed a 3 percent, or 0.03 dirham per share, cash dividend and a 5 percent bonus share issue for 2014.

It would be the company's first cash dividend since 2002, according to Thomson Reuters data. The company last issued bonus shares for 2013, a 5 percent issue. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)