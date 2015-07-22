July 22 Dubai's Union Properties plans to develop three new projects worth two billion dirhams ($544.5 million), it said in a bourse filing on Wednesday.

The developer provided no other details.

Shares of Union Properties declined 1.6 per cent to 1.23 dirhams at the close on Wednesday, prior to the release of the filing. ($1 = 3.6729 UAE dirham) (Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by Olzhas Auyezov)