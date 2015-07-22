Globalisation is a reality, not matter of choice - China's bank governor
BOAO, China, March 25 Globalisation is a reality for all countries, and is not a matter of choice, the People's Bank of China's governor, Zhou Xiaochuan, on Saturday.
July 22 Dubai's Union Properties plans to develop three new projects worth two billion dirhams ($544.5 million), it said in a bourse filing on Wednesday.
The developer provided no other details.
Shares of Union Properties declined 1.6 per cent to 1.23 dirhams at the close on Wednesday, prior to the release of the filing. ($1 = 3.6729 UAE dirham) (Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by Olzhas Auyezov)
BOAO, China, March 25 Globalisation is a reality for all countries, and is not a matter of choice, the People's Bank of China's governor, Zhou Xiaochuan, on Saturday.
* Files for potential mixed shelf offering; size not disclosed - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2nOuzNg) Further company coverage: