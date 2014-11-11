BRIEF-Brothers solidarity for real estate Investment FY profit rises
March 12 Brothers Solidarity for Real Estate Investment and Food Security
DUBAI Nov 11 Dubai's Union Properties reported a 26 percent slump in its third-quarter net profit on Tuesday, as revenue from property management and home sales dropped.
The developer made a net profit of 127.93 million dirhams ($34.8 million) in the third quarter compared with 171.89 million dirhams in the corresponding period of 2013, the company said in a statement to Dubai's bourse.
Revenue for the quarter slumped to 445.67 million dirhams from 1.22 billion dirhams in the prior-year period. (1 US dollar = 3.6730 United Arab Emirates dirham) (Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Andrew Torchia)
March 12 Brothers Solidarity for Real Estate Investment and Food Security
March 12 Saudi Egyptian Investment And Finance Co
DUBAI, March 12 Stock markets in the Gulf were mostly lower in early trade on Sunday after crude oil prices plunged at the end of last week to a three-month low, but Dubai's Shuaa Capital and Saudi Arabia's Bank Aljazira surged in response to company-specific news.