BRIEF-Abadon Real Estate says unit Partner SA signs construction contracts with Murapol
* Unit, Partner SA, signs construction contract with Murapol Projekt for about 11.3 million zlotys ($2.9 million)
DUBAI Aug 9 Dubai's Union Properties reported a 96 percent slump in second-quarter net profit on Sunday as revenue from property management and home sales shrank and its year-earlier earnings were swelled by property revaluations.
Union Properties made a second quarter net profit of 19.37 million dirhams ($5.3 million), down from 527.36 million dirhams in the corresponding period of 2014, it said in a statement to Dubai's bourse.
The company's quarterly revenue from property management and sales was 19.76 million dirhams. This compares with 48.70 million dirhams in the prior-year period.
The developer's gain on the valuation of properties was 121.41 million dirhams in the second quarter. This compares with a gain of 711.57 million dirhams a year earlier.
Union Properties half-year net profit fell 93 percent to 47.52 million dirhams.
($1 = 3.6725 UAE dirhams) (Reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by Olzhas Auyezov)
March 23 Shareholders in British housebuilder Crest Nicholson voted down the directors' pay report at the company's annual general meeting on Thursday, another sign of growing discontent about executive pay levels in Britain.