May 14 Uruguay's Union Agriculture Group Corp
filed with U.S. regulators to withdraw its up to $287.5 million
initial public offering.
Union Agriculture Group, a corporate agricultural landholder
and producer of agricultural products for export, did not cite
any reason for the move and said "it was not practicable to
proceed with the offering at this time."
The company, which is partly owned by Canada's Sprott
Resource Corp, had filed with the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission in July to list its shares on the New York
Stock Exchange under the symbol "UAGR."
Credit Suisse and J.P. Morgan were acting as the lead
underwriters for the IPO.
(Reporting by Ashutosh Pandey in Bangalore; Editing by Don
Sebastian)