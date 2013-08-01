MUMBAI Aug 1 State-run lender Union Bank of India expects gross non-performing assets in the fiscal year ending March 2014 at under 3 percent of total assets, its chairman said on Thursday.

The bank's debt restructuring pipeline, which includes state power distribution companies, for the July-September quarter will be at 50 billion rupees ($822.30 million), D. Sarkar told reporters.

Earlier on Thursday Union Bank reported a 9.37 percent rise in net profit for the April-June quarter. ($1 = 60.8050 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Anand Basu)