BRIEF-Zhejiang Furun's unit to invest 145 mln yuan to set up insurance JV with partners
* Says unit plans to invest 145 million yuan ($20.97 million) to set up insurance jv with partners
MUMBAI Aug 1 State-run lender Union Bank of India expects gross non-performing assets in the fiscal year ending March 2014 at under 3 percent of total assets, its chairman said on Thursday.
The bank's debt restructuring pipeline, which includes state power distribution companies, for the July-September quarter will be at 50 billion rupees ($822.30 million), D. Sarkar told reporters.
Earlier on Thursday Union Bank reported a 9.37 percent rise in net profit for the April-June quarter. ($1 = 60.8050 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Anand Basu)
* Says unit plans to invest 145 million yuan ($20.97 million) to set up insurance jv with partners
* Says of a probable delay in filing of its 2016 audited accounts with Nigerian Stock Exchange
March 10 Hong Kong's Hang Seng index reversed earlier losses on Friday, after market sentiment was hit by a slide in oil prices, with traders turning their attention to a near certain U.S. rate hike next week.