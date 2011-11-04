* Mitsubishi UFJ's Union Bank to pay $35 mln
* Case was first to be granted class-action status
* More than two dozen lenders sued over overdraft fees
* Bank of America settled for $410 million
By Jonathan Stempel
Nov 4 Union Bank, part of Japan's Mitsubishi
UFJ Financial Group Inc (8306.T), agreed to pay $35 million to
settle the first class-action lawsuit arising from nationwide
litigation accusing lenders of charging excessive overdraft
fees.
The litigation consolidates lawsuits filed against more
than two dozen U.S., Canadian and European lenders such as
JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N), Citigroup Inc (C.N) and Wells
Fargo & Co (WFC.N).
It accuses lenders of routinely processing transactions
from largest to smallest rather than in chronological order.
This can cause account balances to fall more quickly, and
overdraft fees, typically $25 or $35, to pile up faster.
A notice of the Union Bank settlement was filed on
Wednesday with the U.S. District Court in Miami. The settlement
requires approval by U.S. District Judge James Lawrence King,
who oversees the litigation.
King granted class certification in the Union Bank case in
July. That meant that customers, estimated in the tens of
thousands, could sue the San Francisco-based bank as a group.
Union Bank spokesman Daniel Weidman declined to comment.
Last year, the Federal Reserve barred banks from charging
overdraft fees on electronic and debit card transactions
without advance customer approval.
Critics have said the fees disproportionately burden
customers with lower incomes or low account balances.
King has scheduled a Nov. 7 hearing to consider final
approval of Bank of America Corp's (BAC.N) $410 million
settlement of similar charges in a case involving roughly 1
million customers. [ID:nN23249057]
Union Bank is part of UnionBanCal, which ended September
with $84 billion of assets. The bank operates more than 400
branches in California, Oregon, Washington and Texas.
The case is In re: Checking Account Overdraft Litigation,
U.S. District Court, Southern District of Florida, No.
09-md-02036.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York)