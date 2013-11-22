Nov 22 Union Bank of India Ltd : * Says has raised 20 billion rupees by issue of unsecured redeemable

non-convertible bonds * Source text: Union Bank of India has informed BSE that the Bank has raised additional capital to the extent of Rs. 2,000 crore by issue of Basel III compliant Unsecured Redeemable Non-Convertible Tier II Bonds (Series XVII-A). In this regard, the Bank has issued a Press Release dated November 22, 2013 titled "Union Bank raises Rs. 2,000 Crore under Basel III compliant Tier II Bonds".