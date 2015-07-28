(Corrects headline to say net profit down 22 pct instead of up
17 pct; fixes syntax in 3rd bullet)
July 28 Union Bank of India Ltd :
* June-quarter net profit 5.19 billion rupees
* Says June-quarter interest earned 82.60 billion rupees;
provisions 6.42 billion rupees
* Says NPAs at 3.08 percent at quarter-end versus 2.71 percent
last quarter
* Consensus forecast for June-quarter net profit was 4.99
billion rupees
* Source text:bit.ly/1D4BNPX
* The first alert was sourced to TV. It was later confirmed
from a company press release on the Bombay Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Aditya Kondalamahanty in Bengaluru)