Jan 23 Union Pacific Corp posted a
bigger quarterly profit as the railroad raised prices and saw
demand in overall shipments grow, it said on Thursday.
Union Pacific, the largest publicly traded U.S. railroad,
earned $1.2 billion, or $2.55 a share, in the fourth quarter,
compared with $1 billion, or $2.19 a share, a year earlier.
Railroads are seen as key indicators of how an economy is
doing because of the variety of goods they transport.
Revenue was $5.6 billion, compared with $5.25 billion in the
fourth quarter of 2012.
Shares of the Omaha, Nebraska-based company were up 2.6
percent at $172.82 in premarket trading Thursday on the New York
Stock Exchange.