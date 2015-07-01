(Adds details on tariffs, background on standards)
By Kristen Hays
HOUSTON, July 1 Union Pacific Corp will
impose a $1,200 per-car surcharge on oil shippers that move
crude in older railcars, the company told customers this week,
becoming at least the second U.S. railroad to charge extra amid
widespread safety concerns.
In a revised tariff taking effect Aug. 1, a copy of which
was seen by Reuters, the No. 1 U.S. railroad posted rates that
will charge shippers more if they use so-called DOT-111
railcars, which are not as strong as cars built to a higher
standard the industry adopted in October 2011.
For DOT-111s carrying an average of 700 barrels of crude per
car, a $1,200 surcharge would add an additional cost of $1.71
per barrel shipped.
Union Pacific said it changed its tariff in response to
stronger U.S. rules for handling flammable liquids that were
recently announced after a string of fiery crashes.
Oil by rail proliferated in tandem with the U.S. shale oil
boom. Coastal refiners, in particular, used rail to tap cheaper
domestic crudes and buy fewer costly imports.
However, U.S. oil by rail shipments have dipped from more
than 1 million barrels per day in the fourth quarter 2014 to
850,000 bpd in April, U.S. government data shows, as crude
prices fell during a global oil glut.
Berkshire Hathaway Inc-owned BNSF Railway in
January imposed a similar $1,000 per DOT-111 surcharge on
shippers.
In March, the American Fuel and Petrochemical Manufacturers,
which represents refiners and petrochemical companies, sued
BNSF, alleging the surcharge violates the railway's obligation
to transport hazardous materials such as crude under U.S.
regulations.
BNSF countered that it did not refuse to accommodate
DOT-111s, and AFPM's complaint centers on whether the surcharge
is reasonable.
In May, the U.S. Department of Transportation unveiled new
standards for crude and ethanol railcars, requiring more
reinforcements than the CPC-1232 industry model adopted in 2011.
The government's standard now requires all new crude
railcars built from October 2015 on to have 9/16-inch thick
hulls, increased reinforcements for valves where oil enters the
car at the top and drains out the bottom, and full-height steel
shields on the front and back.
CPC-1232s, which make up the vast bulk of new fleets bought
and leased by U.S. refiners since 2012, are less fortified with
7/16-inch thick steel.
The new DOT standards included a schedule to retrofit both
DOT-111s and CPC-1232s to strengthen them. The first round of
DOT-111 retrofits aren't due until January 2018.
(Reporting By Kristen Hays; Editing by Terry Wade and Alan
Crosby)