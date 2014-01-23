HOUSTON Jan 23 Union Pacific Corp's
crude oil shipments via rail to the U.S. Gulf Coast were down 22
percent in the fourth quarter versus a year earlier as pipeline
startups increased supply in the region, a senior executive told
analysts on Thursday.
Narrowed discounts of U.S. crude prices to London's Brent
also played a role in the decrease, Eric Butler, executive vice
president of marketing and sales for the railroad, said during
the company's fourth-quarter earnings call.
"Crude oil spreads, growing crude supply and increased
pipeline activity are expected to have a continued impact on our
crude by rail volumes," he said.