March 13 Union Pacific Corp said
its shipping volumes are up so far this year, but the railroad
company expects a 7 percent drop in first-quarter coal shipments
due to unusually warm winter weather.
The company stood by its forecast for higher full-year
profit amid a slowly mending economy.
"Coal inventory levels are up and the burn rate is down,"
Chief Financial Officer Rob Knight said on Tuesday at JPMorgan's
Aviation, Transportation and Defense conference. His comments
were Webcast.
"What will change that glide path are summer conditions," if
utility customers need to use more coal to produce electricity
to run air conditioners, he said.
For now, utility customers' coal inventories are averaging
75-day stockpiles, he said, compared with an optimal level of
about 60 days.
While Union Pacific's coal volumes are headed lower, its
chemicals shipments are expected to be up 9 to 10 percent in the
first quarter, Knight said. Overall shipping volumes are up 2
percent so far this year, he said.
"We've also been able to run a very efficient operation, and
got started on some capital work that in harsher winter
conditions would have been harder," he said.
Knight declined to project price - or shipping fee -
increases after the 4.5 percent rise in 2011.
But he said first-quarter pricing will start reflecting just
under $1 billion of legacy contracts -- older contracts -- that
were renewed at higher prices in the 2011 fourth quarter and
earlier in the current quarter.
Another $950 million of legacy contracts remain to be
renegotiated through 2015, with 85 percent of that in the coal
business.
Union Pacific reported record earnings in 2011, with total
volume up 3 percent, and has forecast record results for this
year as the economy gradually improves.
The largest publicly held U.S. railroad announced on March
12 that Chief Executive James Young was taking a leave of
absence for treatment of pancreatic cancer and that company
veteran John Koraleski would step in as acting president and
CEO.
