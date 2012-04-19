* Q1 EPS $1.79 vs $1.63 Wall St forecast
* Revenue $5.1 bln vs $4.97 bln Wall St view
* Sees coal bigger challenge in Q2
* Reiterates call for record 2012 results
* Shares down 2.6 percent in midday trading
By Lynn Adler
April 19 Union Pacific Corp, the No. 1
U.S. publicly held railroad, reported quarterly results on
Thursday that beat forecasts, driven by pricing gains, fuel
surcharges and double-digit freight revenue increases in four of
its six business groups.
The company reiterated its call for record results for the
full year, but told analysts its second-quarter earnings would
not rise at the same rate as the first quarter with coal volume
weakness the main hurdle.
"We still expect record earnings in 2012, but quarterly
comps will get a little bit tougher - particularly in the second
quarter," Chief Financial Officer Rob Knight said on a
conference call. "Softer coal demand will pose an even greater
challenge for us in the second quarter. That being said, we
still expect volumes to be on the positive side of the ledger
for the full year."
Coal represents about one-fifth of Union Pacific's business.
Total volume rose 1 percent compared with the first quarter
a year ago, as growth in auto, industrial product, chemical and
intermodal shipments offsets coal volume that slid on mild
winter weather and decade-low natural gas prices.
The company's share price, up more than 2 percent after the
results in pre-market trading, were down 2.6 percent in midday
trading at $106.77 on the New York Stock Exchange. The Dow Jones
Transportation average is down about 1 percent.
"This may be another case of buy the rumor, sell the news -
the rumor being that they were going to beat the Street and that
expectations were set at an achievable level by management,"
said Marshall Front, chairman of Front Barnett Association.
"We continue to buy the stock and have a price target of
$129," he said.
The Omaha, Nebraska-based company said net income rose to
$863 million, or a first-quarter record of $1.79 per share, in
the first quarter from $639 million, or $1.29 a share, a year
ago. That topped the average Wall Street forecast by 16 cents a
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Quarterly operating revenue rose 14 percent to a record $5.1
billion, above analyst forecasts of $4.97 billion, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The U.S. economy is "moving forward on a slow-growth
trajectory," Chief Executive Officer Jack Koraleski said in an
interview. "There are beyond-the-economy opportunities like the
shale play, and within the economy one of the things we're most
excited about is automobile sales."
Revenue in Union Pacific's automotive segment, which
includes both finished vehicles and parts, jumped 26 percent in
the quarter with volume up 15 percent.
In the energy business, despite the coal volume slump that
dragged total volume down 8 percent, revenue rose 5 percent. Oil
transportation continues to be a profit driver.
"As demand is recovering, in industrial products, chemicals
and automotive - even though intermodal is still somewhat
anemic, agriculture is mixed and coal is negative - you're still
seeing pricing power among the rails," said Eric Marshall,
research director at Hodges Capital Management, which holds
Union Pacific shares.
"That's because they have cost advantages over other forms
of transportation," he said, noting that Union Pacific reported
a 5 percent core pricing rise in the quarter.
Union Pacific is the second major U.S. railroad to report
quarterly results.
No. 2 U.S. railroad operator CSX Corp on Wednesday
said utility coal was its only unfavorable second-quarter
business and reiterated its call for a record 2012 profit after
reporting above-forecast first-quarter results late on Tuesday.
"Although softer coal demand remains a challenge, the
benefits of our diverse franchise should support continued
opportunities in other markets, driving record financial results
for the year," Koraleski said.
This was Koraleski's first earnings call as CEO, since his
predecessor, Jim Young, took a medical leave last month for
pancreatic cancer treatment.
(Reporting by Lynn Adler; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick,
Maureen Bavdek, Gunna Dickson and Leslie Gevirtz)