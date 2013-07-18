UPDATE 3-Oil falls on lower China growth targets, doubts on Russian output curbs
* China cuts growth target to 6.5 pct, could be negative for oil demand - analyst
July 18 Union Pacific Corp, the biggest U.S. railroad, posted a higher second-quarter profit on Thursday as increased freight rates offset lower volumes.
The Omaha, Nebraska-based company has gradually raised rates to make up for a decline in natural gas shipments due to lower prices for the commodity since the mild winter of 2011-2012.
Second-quarter freight volumes fell by 1 percent, but freight revenue climbed 5 percent as the company made more money shipping automotive parts, chemicals and coal.
Rivals have been struggling with the coal business. CSX Corp , which reported higher second-quarter earnings on Tuesday, said coal shipment revenue fell 6 percent.
Union Pacific, which links 23 states in the West and Midwest, earned $1.1 billion, or $2.37 per share, in the quarter, up from $1 billion, or $2.10 per share, a year earlier.
Wall Street was expecting $2.35 a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue rose to $5.5 billion from $5.2 billion.
* China cuts growth target to 6.5 pct, could be negative for oil demand - analyst
AMSTERDAM, March 6 Avantium , a Dutch company that has developed technology for making plastic from sugars rather than petrochemicals, said on Monday it hopes to raise at least 90 million euros in an initial public offering, giving it a market capitalisation of 264 million euros ($279.95 million).
TOKYO, March 6 U.S. stock futures dropped but Asian shares were resilient on Monday as investors weighed the near-certain prospect of an interest rate hike in the United States this month against news of China's slower 2017 growth target.