BRIEF-C&J Energy Services priced public offering of 7 mln shares of its common stock at a price to public of $32.50/shr
* C&J Energy Services announces pricing of public offering of common stock
CHICAGO, April 21 Union Pacific Corp on Thursday posted a lower quarterly profit due to falling freight volumes, driven primarily by declines in coal, but the results came in above expectations as the No. 1 U.S. railroad cut costs to match falling demand.
The Omaha, Nebraska-based railroad reported firs-quarter net income of $979 million or $1.16 per share, down nearly 15 percent from $1.15 billion or $1.30 per share a year earlier.
Analysts had on average expected earnings per share for the quarter of $1.10. (Reporting By Nick Carey; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Baker Hughes Inc - average U.S. Rig count for march 2017 was 789, up 45 from 744 counted in February 2017
* Says it entered into a multitarget discovery and optimization collaboration with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, inc, one of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson , on April 7