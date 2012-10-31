UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
DUBAI Oct 31 Union Properties : * 9-month net profit 156 million dirhams versus net loss of 1.5 billion dirhams
year-ago - statement * 9-month revenue 1.3 billion dirhams versus 3.2 billion dirhams year-ago * Says 9-month profit swing shows "improved market sentiment" in real estate
sector * Q3 net profit 50 million dirhams versus loss of 1.06 billion dirhams year-ago
- Reuters calculations
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts